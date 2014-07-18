The Aussie ski fields are continuing to have a bumper season with a further 15cm of fresh powder at Thredbo today ahead of the weekend.

Bumper snow season continues

This adds to a base of over 1.5 metres, providing some of the best conditions in decades for snow lovers to hit the slopes.

Pack your woolies as the air in the mountains is brisk, with exected highs of minus 4 when you factor in the windchill today.

The continuing snowfall is turning the Village into a winter wonderland.

If you are heading down, Christmas in July festivities also kick off this Sunday.