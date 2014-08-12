Plans for a raunchy bondage hotel inspired by the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ novels have hit a stumbling block after locals got wind of the idea.

Fifty Shades bondage hotel plans stifled

A Spanish businessman was preparing to open a hotel with 20 S&M-themed rooms – and a dungeon – in a sleepy village called Vilafranca last week, UK publication The Telegraph reports.

The anonymous entrepreneur had planned to transform the existing L’Om del Llosar Hotel into accommodation for guests keen to practise a bit of bondage with the “latest equipment” at their disposal.

He told Spanish expat newspaper The Local: “With the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon in full swing, I saw a business opportunity that hadn’t been exploited yet in Spain.”

He’d hoped it’d give people a chance to indulge in a few games, “exhibit themselves and share experiences with other visitors”.

But when word got out, members of the local town council protested, saying it would be located too close to the village’s church.

Mayor Oscar Tena has submitted a petition against the bondage hotel’s opening next to a “beloved place”.

He told news channel ABC the villagers are “very angry” at the businessman for causing a “scandal” without consulting councillors.