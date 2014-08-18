Emirates flight attendant Jennifer McMahon shares her tips for making the most of a visit to Glasgow. Whatever you do, don't turn down a drink!

Airline crew share their secrets: Glasgow

What tourist attraction is a must-see?

Visit the Kelvingrove Art Gallery to see Christ of Saint John of the Cross by Salvador Dali. Take a Necropolis historical tour at night and catch a football or rugby game at Hampden, Scotland's national stadium.

For great views of the city take the 225 steps to the top of the bell tower of Glasgow University.

Where in the city would you recommend staying?

Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens. Go here for afternoon tea, the pastries and scones will tempt any sweet tooth.

What’s the best place to eat on a budget?

The Chippy Doon the Lane on Buchanan St offers traditional chippy style fish and chips and a drink for under ten pounds.

What’s usually on your shopping list when you head to Glasgow?

I stock up on Irn Bru (a Scottish soft drink) and potato scones for breakfast at the weekend.

Where’s the best place to shop?

Buchanan St has everything from designer to high street. However, if you're looking for something more unique the West End of Glasgow has countless vintage stores where you'll find one-of-a-kind pieces.

What day trips would you recommend?

You're able to take one-day tours from Glasgow to the North of Scotland. Try looking for the Loch Ness Monster, visit Loch Lomond or take in the amazing mountain views of Glencoe and Scotland's largest mountain, Ben Nevis.

What’s your best tip for the airport?

Glasgow Airport has recently been renovated and now has a larger selection of shops and restaurants. So if you're wanting to get in the holiday mood head to the airport early for some duty free and a bite to eat.

What would the perfect evening in Glasgow be like?

Glasgow is at its best when the sun is shining. Go for dinner in Royal Exchange Square in the centre of the city and then to one of the many beer gardens in Ashton Lane to soak up the last of the sunshine.

Any other advice?

The people make Glasgow the city that it is. They're full of life and love to talk! Go to Barrowlands for a gig, different bands are playing every week, from pop to indie music. Take a picnic to the Botanic Gardens on a summer day and afterwards take a walk down University Avenue through the West End of Glasgow visiting the local cafes and boutiques. Don't turn down a drink!