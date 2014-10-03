Your Walter Mitty moment- how to take a travel risk

Ever considered packing a small backpack, lassoing it to the back of a motorbike and heading off into the sunset for a great adventure? Why not? The world has more to offer when you look outside your comfort zone. If you crave a little more adventure on your travels, here are 10 ridiculously fun and unusual ideas to get you inspired.

Get off the beaten track

1. The better way to camp

Camping can be great fun, but hauling a giant caravan behind an underpowered hatchback? Not so much. Instead of sticking to life in the slow lane, why not go camping on the back of a motorbike instead? You’ll have the freedom to see places you wouldn’t otherwise be able to access, and develop a stronger connection with your surroundings.

2. A treehouse safari lodge

If you’ve dreamed of visiting the African savannah after watching The Lion King, you’re not alone. Now is the time to make your dream a reality. At &Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, you can have your safari adventure with a twist. Instead of staying in a dusty tent, you’ll be in a luxury cabin that Tarzan himself would be proud to call home; deep baths and chandeliers abound. And instead of being miles from the wildlife, they roam free in the plains around the lodge.

3. Get Castaway

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to stay on a deserted island, travel company Docastaway specialises in just that. They’ve found a bevvy of uninhabited islands around the world and built one-of-a-kind cabins and huts for you to stay in. They range from budget huts for adventurous travelers through to more luxurious cabins, ideal for those who want a remote escape but don’t want to rough it.

4. The most remote hotel

If the idea of spending the night in a hotel accessed via 60,000 steps appeals to you, look no further. Located 90km from Huangshan Airport, Jade Screen Tower Hotel at Yuping Mountain is as remote as they come. Set atop the highest peak in China’s Huangshan mountain range, you can either take the two-hour climb up to the lobby, or do what most people do and travel via cable car. We recommend the climb.

5. Lose yourself in the wilderness

Instead of spending your holiday in the hotel gym, pick a trip that allows you to actually get out and see the world. As lovely as your hotel of choice may be, it can’t compare to wide-open plains, golden beaches and towering mountains. Whether you’re looking for a 4-day adventure like The Walls of Jerusalem Experience in Tasmania or a more challenging 15-day trek through the historic Dogon Country in Mali, the world is your oyster. Embrace the opportunity and just go for it.

6. Discover the real Outback

We’ve all seen Oprah and Ellen head into the Australian Outback, but is that a fair representation of what life in the bush is really like? To find out, we suggest heading out bush to spend time on a working farm. It won’t be easy, but you will have fun. You’ll get more appreciation for life on the land, and pick up a few new skills on the way. There are many companies that can help you find this kind of work – a search on ‘finding work outback Australia’ will bring up a list – research the companies to make sure you are dealing with a reputable one.

7. Surfing’s new frontier

If you love to surf but hate to battle the crowds, get ready to pull out that credit card and book your flights right now. We’ve found a place so perfect it’s like a dream. At Tupira Surf Club in Madang Province, PNG, the quality of surf is incredible - outgoing tide at night followed by an incoming tide all day (in the main surf season) and ridiculously consistent three-foot sets with forgiving shoulders begging to be caressed.

8. Genghis Khan warrior training in Mongolia

Unleash your inner warrior at the Genghis Khan training camp in Mongolia. This adventure starts in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, visiting the National History Museum, then heading to the grasslands for three days of intense warrior training. Dressed in full costume, you’ll get a taste for what it was like to be a Mongol warrior, learning field cooking, how to make bows, and even shoot from horseback.

9. Enter a world of folklore in Iceland

Do you believe in fairies? Why not explore the hidden world at Hafnarfjördur, believed to have one of Iceland’s largest colonies of elves, dwarves and other spirit folk. Guided tours will take you to places such as Hellisgerdi Park and the base of the cliff, Hamarinn, where it is said the Royal Family of the Hidden Folk lives.

10. Sleep with the fishes

If the idea of waking up surrounded by dazzling multi-coloured fish appeals to you, this is the hotel for you. The Underwater Room at Manta Resort in Tanzania is incredible. It’s a private floating island with a bedroom four metres below the surface. It has its own deck and living area above the water so you can spend time above the surface- if you want!

