Reviews are like that famous Clint Eastwood film — many are good, others are bad, and some are downright ugly. TripAdvisor has become an important resource for travelers who want to get the skinny on their upcoming destination. A good review can comfort travelers and boost a hotel’s reputation, while a bad one can leave rooms empty and guests looking for a tetanus shot.

10 of the craziest TripAdvisor reviews ever

From hotels to restaurants and tourist attractions, we’ve scoured the Internet for the most scathing TripAdvisor reviews that showcase moments when the hospitality industry wasn’t so hospitable.

Hotels

It’s just a hunch, but we’re pretty sure this guest didn’t leave a tip for the maid:

We don’t know which is more upsetting — the fact that this guest witnessed a drug deal or the fact that the reviewer didn’t use a single period in this entire post:

What doesn’t kill us makes us check into another hotel:

Bars/Restaurants

Bros, beers, and bugs. A perfect combination:

Gratuity was added… and so was the flu:

When it comes to reviews, sometimes saying less means more:

We’ll have the chicken with a side of EpiPen:

Tourist Attractions

About Stonehenge in southern England:

About the Eiffel Tower in Paris:

After this reviewer’s visit to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, it’s clear that he or she prefers a little “fun” on vacation:

About the Taj Mahal in India:

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.