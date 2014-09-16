Technology can make travel safer and easier, but having devices lost, stolen or damaged can turn a holiday into a nightmare.

Top tips for travelling with technology

In less than two years, Travel Insurance Direct (TID) received more than $1 million in claims for electrical equipment including phones, laptops, cameras and hair straighteners.

A recent survey found that the average travelling party carries four web-enabled devices, which makes losing even one bag a costly experience.

TID travel safety specialist Phil Sylvester says travellers need to ensure that their devices are as inconvenient to steal as possible, packed carefully and adequately covered by travel insurance.

“We have seen briefcases stolen from under the claimant’s chair, bags being dropped overboard by ship staff and even items being taken from locked backpacks. [It] just goes to show that you can’t assume that your belongings will be safe just because they’re locked up.”

Tips for travelling with technology:

Packing: Always carry expensive and fragile devices in carry-on luggage, where it’s easier to keep in sight and away from liquids. Keep cords neat and separated with twist ties or a ready-made cord case. Powerboards are a traveller’s best friend – they give you extra outlets and mean that only one or two adaptors are required.

Global roaming: Global roaming is hideously expensive, especially for data. Always disable data roaming because many apps download data using the 3G network, even when not in use. Look for free and paid wi-fi access points in cafes, restaurants and transport terminals and try to download content and pre-load maps while connected. If purchasing a local SIM, check that your device is unlocked before leaving home, and remember to send family and friends the new phone number once activated.

Travel insurance: Always report any loss or damage to the service provider or relevant entity, and ensure theft is reported both to the service provider and the police within 24 hours of discovery. Items don’t have to be listed individually on the policy unless purchasing additional cover. It may be wise to purchase additional cover for expensive devices or to avoid depreciation being applied.

Recharge on the go: Keep an eye out for free charging stations in airports, train stations and shopping centres. Alternatively, look for power points in airports, libraries and cafes and keep a spare charger in your bag.