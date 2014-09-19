Looking to bring back more than photos from your next holiday? Perhaps a visit to an ancient fertility temple is in order.

Oh baby! The world’s top fertility destinations

Adventure World managing director Fiona Hunt put together a list of the top destinations around the world rumoured to boost baby-making potential.

Panagia Tsambika Monastery, Greece

Legend has it that childless women who make the strenuous climb, barefoot, to the top of the mountain where the church sits and pray to its icon will be rewarded with more than just incredible views. But they must promise to name their first child after the monastery.

Chucuito Temple of Fertility, Peru

Comprising 86 phallic stones, Chucuito’s Temple of Fertility is the source of much debate between archaeologists and anthropologists but the city’s locals are adamant that the site has been frequented by women trying to conceive for centuries. It is believed that women would climb on top of a statue and be doused in chichi, a traditional Peruvian corn beer, to increase their chances of conception.

Shrine of Ixchel, Mexico

Ixchel is the ancient Mayan goddess of love, fertility, healing and the moon. There are numerous shrines to Ixchel dotted around Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, but the goddess’ official shrine is located in the holy island of Cozumel. Prior to the Spanish conquest, millions of Mayan women are said to have made a fertility-inspired pilgrimage to the shrine, first spending time in purification huts before placing handmade offerings such as straw children in front of the goddess’ statue.

The Divine Fertility Temple, Bhutan

Thousands of women make the journey to Chimi Lhakhang each year in order to be blessed with children or to receive protection for those they already have. In order to receive these blessings, women are hit on the head by the resident Lama with a wooden phallus decorated with a silver handle.

Khajuraho Temples, India

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho is a collection of 25 granite temples famous for their intricate carvings, the most popular of which are the erotic depictions of Shakti and Shiva. It is believed that the sculptures ensure protection, encourage good luck and are a way of preparing those who visit for worldly desires.

Parque Arquelogico de Monquira, Colombia

Parque Arquelogico de Monquira, also known as El Infiernito, is a site of the pre-Columbian Muisca people. It is made up of several phallus-shaped stones that were used as an astronomical observatory. It was believed that when the sun cast no shadow of the stones, the earth and the women would be fertile. It is said that at this time, women hoping to conceive would perform rituals amongst the stones including hugging and touching them to encourage pregnancy.