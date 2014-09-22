For many frightened air passengers, the best part about surviving a plane incident is living to tweet about it.

Survival selfies in bad taste?

JetBlue Flight 1416 was forced to make a hasty return to Long Beach Airport Thursday after a blown engine filled the cabin with smoke.



After the 147 passengers evacuated the plane on emergency slides, one of them — “Twilight” actor Jackson Rathbone — posted a selfie of his wife and child safely standing outside the disabled airplane. Four people reportedly were injured in the accident.

It’s become a trend among those lucky enough to walk away from emergency landings: celebrating with a selfie.

In March, US Airways Flight 1702 passenger Hannah Udren took a selfie after escaping an extremely serious plane accident. During takeoff in Philadelphia, her plane’s front wheel blew off, causing it to skid into the runway (there were no serious injuries). She later told Philadelphia’s NBC10 she wanted to capture the chaos.

Back in January, Georgetown adjunct professor Shashi Bellamkonda made national news for tweeting selfies during his in-flight emergency. His Mesa Airlines flight from Washington DC’s Dulles Airport started filling up with smoke, forcing the plane to divert to Delaware.



Bellamkonda snapped a selfie of him and his fellow passengers donning their oxygen masks in anticipation of that emergency landing. He later told the Washington Business Journal: “Knowing that I would probably never, ever have an opportunity to see a situation like this again, I took a selfie.”

And in July, a Twitter user known as “Jeyo the Kin Pin” snapped a selfie on his TAP Portugal flight from Lisbon to Amsterdam, after that plane’s cabin filled with smoke and forced an emergency landing in France.

So I've been on the worst flight of my life! But I couldn't resist to make a funny selfie! #TAPportugal #TP668 pic.twitter.com/3kAT2gU52O — Jeyo_the_Kin_Pin (@JeyoTheKinPin) July 9, 2014

So what do you think of plane emergency selfies: Do they make light of a serious situation? Or are they a cool way to celebrate survival — and to let loved ones know you’re okay.