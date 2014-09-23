Airport security misses wrong boarding pass

Three security checks failed to pick up that a plane passenger had been given someone else’s boarding pass, until she was on the flight.

Airport security misses woman with wrong boarding pass

Donna Gold managed to get on to the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after being issued the incorrect pass and going through three security checks, CBS 2 reported.

Gold said she was given the boarding pass after providing identification and her bags were checked, with the baggage ticket put on the pass.

She was reportedly running late for her flight and was sent to the Transportation Security Administration pre-check.

“The agent asked me to remove my sunglasses – checking my driver’s license, supposedly, against this boarding pass – and I removed my sunglasses and he ushered me right through,” Gold told CBS 2.

The gate agent also checked her boarding pass as she went through.

Unfortunately, none of the checks picked up the fact that the name on Gold’s pass was actually Mark Dornan, who showed up to claim his seat before takeoff.

“I was asked to get up, and, ‘Can I see your boarding pass?’ And I, ‘Oh sure.’ I take out my boarding pass,” Gold said. “And they’re are like, ‘This is not your boarding pass’. They tell me I’m a security breach. It was actually very humiliating.”

TSA and airline officials boarded the plane and Gold was moved to another seat and allowed to fly home, after proving her booking by smartphone.

She questioned what would happen if a terrorist was able to get onto a flight using a boarding pass with the wrong name on it.

“With terrorists and people that are dangerous, who are on a mission to do harm, how could this happen?”

