Leaked images of bikini-clad models posing as flight attendants in an alleged campaign for a Vietnamese airline came under fire on social media.

Airline slammed for sexist photo shoot

Lingerie model Ngoc Trinh posted the images on Facebook, with a caption saying they were promotional photos for VietJet Air, the Daily Mail reported.

The pictures went viral but drew criticism for objectifying women and they were removed from Trinh’s Facebook page.

VietJet development director Vu Pham Nguyen Tung told Thanh Nein News that the photos were taken during a trial photo shoot and were not the official images of the airline’s next advertising campaign.

“We have yet to decide if we will use these photos or not.”

If the pictures are used, it won’t be the airline’s first foray into risqué territory.

In 2012, it was fined by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam for having flight attendants in bikinis perform a Hawaiian dance on the inaugural flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, according to the Daily Mail.

In a Mashable article, flight attendant and author Heather Poole wrote that cabin crew were often subjected to sexual harassment.

Ugh. It's 2014 for crying out loud! MT @tablamontreal More. RT @Lee_Cobaj: Vietjet: Safety is our number one priority pic.twitter.com/6MSfntmWOO — Heather Poole (@Heather_Poole) September 21, 2014

“When I tweeted I was writing about sexual harassment, a flight attendant on an Asian carrier reached out.

“Her company policy is to ignore in-flight harassment: It actually states that in her flight manual. And her manager, who is also her union rep, was quick to pull that section out after she complained about unwanted advances from a first-class passenger,” Poole wrote.

“If a passenger reaches out to her in any way — say he invites her to dinner — she's expected to respond with a thank you and give him a business card with her company email address on it.

“Once somebody sent her a bra with a note saying it would make her look more sexy. She was instructed to send a thank you. Because it might have come from a corporate VIP.”

Poole wrote that airlines showing off their “sexy crew” in calendars or having safety videos like Air New Zealand’s Sports Illustrated clip which features swimsuit models, didn’t help the situation.

“I think that gives some passengers the idea that just because they bought a ticket they can do whatever they want. Say whatever they want. It's our word against theirs, and we're not paying customers.”