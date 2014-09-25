KLM launches puppy-led lost and found service

The newest employee at KLM is a beagle named Sherlock, his job is to reunite passengers with things they have left on planes.

If the reaction of passengers as Sherlock uses his remarkable sniffing powers to track down the owner of a forgotten iPhone is anything to go by, the dog is a hit.

In addition to being popular, the service has been able to return some items before people have even missed them and over 80 per cent of found items are making their way back to their owners.

Every week, KLM receives 40.000 questions via social media. One of the most asked questions is about getting lost items back. This inspired KLM to set up a dedicated Lost & Found team of which Sherlock is a part. They uses all available information like seat number, phone numbers and public social media details to reunite passengers with their belongings.

While beagles are often present at airports around the world, what makes Sherlock stand out is that his presence doesn't bring the sense of unease some travellers may feel when one of these little guys starts snooping around their luggage for contraband.