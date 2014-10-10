Passengers on a flight had to wait while the glue dried on a last-minute tail wing repair.

Drying glue on repair delays flight

According to the Daily Mail, the Loganair flight from Edinburgh to Stornoway, which was operated by Flybe, was delayed by more than two hours.

It had a pin-sized hole in a piece of tubing on the tail wing which is part of its de-icing system and had to be patched up before it took off.

“We were told a hole had developed in part of the tail wing and they were pleased to announce they had put a patch on and were waiting for the glue to dry,” passenger Reverend Iver Martin told the Daily Record.

“Is this acceptable in this day and age? The answer is absolutely not.”

A Loganair spokesman told the Mail that the delay was a necessary precaution.

“The pneumatic section of the tail needed an adhesive patch, which required the necessary curing period before the aircraft was cleared for departure at 7.23pm.

“As a provider of public transport services, passenger safety must always be our primary concern.”