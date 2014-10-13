Due to a rising number of unaccompanied minors travelling, Qantas is introducing a fee of up to $90 for children flying without an adult.

Qantas to introduce unaccompanied children fee

Children aged five to 11 who are travelling domestically without an adult will cost parents $50 in travelling fees, while international flights will see parents paying $90 for their children to travel alone.

This “Supervision Fee” will apply for any bookings ticketed on or after 3 November 2014.

Kids travelling alone for longer than six hours have to be at least six years old.

Like many airline charges, if the fees are not pre-paid ahead of arrival to the airport, they will double to $100 for domestic bookings and $180 for international bookings. The fee is applied per booking, not per flight. That means a return ticket including multiple sectors will attract the same fee as a single flight.

The reasoning for the fee is that the Qantas service features dedicated rooms during transit for unaccompanied minors at Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Cairns and Adelaide Airports, and your child will be escorted through Immigration and Customs by Qantas customer service staff on international flights.

Qantas does not have a restriction against the number of children who are allowed to travel on a flight alone.

In comparison, travellers on Virgin Australia flights will pay $40 for domestic flights and $60 per sector on short-haul international journeys. This means a return flight could be more expensive than the new Qantas fees.