If Johnny Cash “walked the line,” his son apparently just crossed it at an airport.

Johnny Cash’s son arrested for alleged airport strip

John Carter Cash, the 44-year-old son of the country music legend, was reportedly arrested in Newfoundland after he allegedly stripped down to his underwear at the Deer Lake airport.

CBC News reports that Cash was on his way home to Tennessee after a hunting trip. Police responded to reports of a man (Cash) who was either drunk or having medical issues.

CBC says by the time the cops got there security had talked him into putting on his clothes again.

Cash wasn’t charged, reportedly because he was cooperative and because not many people saw him.

Or maybe the cops also saw it was an honest mistake. Considering how many articles of clothing — shoes, belts, hats, jackets —we’re all forced to take off in the security line it may be easy to forget that, generally speaking, we’re supposed to keep our clothes on in the airport.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel