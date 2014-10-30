There’s no excuse for being awake at 5.45am in Vegas, unless you’re still going from the night before, but for an early morning flight over the Grand Canyon, an exception can be made.

Untouched beauty in the Grand Canyon

Retiring to our beds early-ish the night before, my travel buddy and I were raring to go by the time the transfer shuttle arrived for our 6am pick-up. With a van full of bleary-eyed, somewhat subdued canyon-goers we set off on our 40-minute journey to the flight base.

Delighted to see clear blue skies overhead following a previous day of thunderstorms, we and our eager tour group made up of families, couples and friends were escorted out to our 17-passenger Vistaliner aeroplane by pilots Shawna and Isaiah, where we managed to snag the front two window seats of the high-winged aircraft (which you can reserve at an extra cost when booking).

Donning our earphones, which offer flight commentary in 16 different languages, it wasn’t long before we were in the air - flying over Boulder City, established in 1931 to accomodate the workers building the Hoover Dam, (and one of only two places which prohibits gambling in Nevada) - heading for the first must-see of our 50-minute Highlights Tour, the Hoover Dam.

While the voice-over recording could do with a modern re-vamp, it was jam-packed with all the information and interesting facts you need to know, and the Indiana Jones-themed music set the scene for our very own epic adventure.

With a vast desert outlook as far as the eye can see, the deep azure blue of the man-made US$49m Hoover Dam, which incorporates Lake Mead, is a sight to behold. As we headed closer to the Canyon itself, the terrain becomes increasingly mountainous and we spot the murky meandering Colorado River below. Bursts of greenery are a welcome sight on the predominantly stark landscape.

Approaching the West Rim of the grand ‘ole daddy himself, it’s cliché, but photos really don’t do justice to just what surrounds us. The Grand Canyon is a beast, and much more expansive than I’d imagined. We learn it’s 446km long and up to 29km wide, so the area we cover is just an indication of its immense scale.

There are tribes which still inhabit the Grand Canyon, you’re able to hike, raft and camp parts of it, and apart from a myriad of plant and animal life including coyotes, beavers and snakes, the landscape is largely untouched, which is the most beautiful thing to take away from the experience.

Landing back at base, we take in the last visual snapshots of the panoramic desert vista, knowing we won’t see anything quite like it again, before catching the shuttle back to the bright lights, as we and Vegas gear up for another crazy day. Bucket list, tick.

Sarah was a guest of Papillon Tours, which offers a range of helicopter (including sunset, landing, and Vegas Strip tours), aeroplane, bus and rafting tours of the Grand Canyon.

The Highlights Air Tour takes around four hours including hotel pick-up and drop-off, with online adult prices starting from NZ$170 (current prices)

For more information visit http://www.papillon.com/