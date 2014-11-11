A couple travelling with 17 cats is suing a New York hotel after one of the felines went missing.

Couple sues hotel over missing cat

Aol reported that Jeffrey and Shoshanna Johnson took their clowder of cats to a Marriot Residence Inn before they planned to fly them from JFK Airport to their new home in Israel.

RELATED: Airline loses passenger's dog

But they were forced to leave without two-year-old kitty Cotton after she went missing.

Gothamist.com reported that Cotton was later found by the hotel manager, who took her to her boyfriend’s house, but the wily cat managed to get free again and disappear.

The lawsuit is reportedly seeking at least $150,000 in damages because the hotel staff had been told to take Cotton to a vet if she was found so she could be shipped to Israel.

According to Gothamist, the couple, who own a staggering 31 cats, were allegedly charged $460 for the two nights that Cotton lived in the hotel room without them.

Jeffrey Johnson told media that the event was “traumatic” and that Cotton was “a really special cat”.

“I absolutely believe Cotton is still alive, living in the wild,” he told the Daily News.