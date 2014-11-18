Greece appears to be fond of Australia – so much so that the country’s national tourism agency has used an Australian landmark in its new international tourism campaign.

Greece’s tourism blunder

The rock formation known as the Twelve Apostles has been used as an example of the Greek coastline in the campaign, Fairfax reported.

Australian astro-photographer Alex Cherney discovered the blunder when he realised that part of his time-lapse film Ocean Sky had been used in the Greek campaign video, called Gods, Myths, Heroes, without permission.

He found out about the copyright infringement through social media shortly after the video was launched at an international travel industry event by Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, according to Fairfax.

But when he got in touch with the video’s director, he discovered that the agency had later acquired a licence and planned to keep using his footage.

“The fact that they’re showing the Twelve Apostles in a tourism video for Visit Greece is somewhat, you would say, preposterous,” Cherney said.

He told ABC that when he contacted the agency, it tried to justify using the Twelve Apostles by suggesting that the stars and constellations above Australia had Greek names.

“Even the skies of Australia in the southern hemisphere, explains the artistic creator, when lift your eyes open, you will see stars and constellations that carry Greek names,” said the Greek National Tourism Organisation in a statement.

“The mythology of the sky at all latitudes and longitudes of the earth is Greek.”

Cherney told ABC he had spent more time “smiling and laughing” about the incident than taking it seriously.

“The first thought that came into my head was a quote from the father in the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding - 'give me any word and I'll prove it is Greek',” he said.

It's not the campaign's first run-in with controversy - according to Fairfax, the video had to be reedited when it was discovered that footage of the Olympic torch-lighting ceremony was from the 1936 Berlin games and was shot by Hitler's favoured filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl.