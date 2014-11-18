If you’re travelling on a shoestring, that string will stretch a lot further in some cities than in others.

The cheapest cities to visit

Travel planning site Tripomatic of 50 of the world’s most visited cities and how far US$100 will take you in each of them, according to the price of accommodation, food, public transport and tourist attractions.

According to the list, Goa in India is the cheapest option, with $100 lasting 8.36 days. It is followed by Hanoi, Vietnam with 7.15 days, Manila in the Philippines with 6.88 days and Denpasar, Bali, on 5.98 days.

On the flip side, $100 will only get you 1.1 days in Oslo, Norway, 1.25 days in Nassau in the Bahamas or 1.26 days in London, England.

According to Tripomatic’s infographic, one night in London will cost you the same as seven nights in Goa, a meal in Oslo is the same price as eight meals in Kuala Lumpur, a beer in Brussels is worth two meals in Denpasar and one day of transport in Venice equals a whopping 36 days of transport in Cairo.

The 10 cheapest cities:

1. Goa: 8.36 days

2. Hanoi: 7.15 days

3. Manila: 6.88 days

4. Denpasar: 5.98 days

5. Kiev: 5.36 days

6. Kuala Lumpur: 5.17 days

7. Bangkok: 5.03 days

8. Beijing: 4.85 days

9. Cairo: 4.47 days

10. Lima: 4.36 days

The 10 most expensive cities:

1. Oslo: 1.1 days

2. Nassau: 1.25 days

3. London: 1.26 days

4. Venice: 1.37 days

5. New York: 1.41 days

6. Paris: 1.42 days

7. Boston: 1.46 days

8. Reykjavik: 1.53 days

9. Amsterdam: 1.54 days

10. Honolulu: 1.6 days