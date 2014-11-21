Ultimate selfie game on top of Australia

Stand at 2228 metres and reach new heights in your selfie game with Thredbo’s summer challenge to ‘Conquer Kozzi’.

Sunny days are meant to be shared. While the majority of us do our vacation bragging over social media, many Australians still like to travel with friends or other families. Here are our top 15 destinations to share:

Mt Kosciuszko is a true Aussie icon, located above our beautiful beaches in the Snowy Mountains. It is the highest mountain on the Australian continent.

Despite this, only a small number of Australians have actually climbed and reached the top of Australia. A recent Newspoll survey found that 9 out of 10 (87 per cent) Australians have never been on top of Mt Kosciuszko.

Thredbo’s director of Brand, Angus Thomson believes this is an unforgettable opportunity for everyone.

“Visitors can also approach the climb in a number of different ways, be it challenging your mates and racing it, taking it nice and relaxed with the family, enjoying a bonding weekend away with work or team mates, or taking a romantic weekend away,” says Thomson.

To help Australians complete this summer challenge, Thredbo offers various guided and special hikes, including romantic sunset walks and special summit walks on Australia Day and Valentine’s Day.

Or you can reduce the walking and take the Kosciuszko Express chairlift to the top of Thredbo before hiking to the summit.

More summer activities, adventures and events are also on offer by Thredbo, including biking, fly fishing, and abseiling.

Australia’s year-round alpine resort, Thredbo are now offering amazing summer deals and accommodation packages for a step closer to be on top of Australia.