About 500 guests at London’s Churchill Hyatt Regency had an unexpected nighttime trip outdoors when what is believed to have been a gas explosion rocked the building.

Guests in pajamas flee hotel explosion

According to eGlobal, the blast caused part of the hotel to collapse and the guests, many of whom were in their pajamas, had to be evacuated to other hotels nearby in chilly 8°C weather.

The Guardian reported that the blast was centred in the kitchen area and injured at least 14 staff members. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

eGlobal reported that although guests’ belongings were retrieved from their rooms,

those with cars parked in the basement were not allowed to remove them because the risk was too great.

Dennis Luwer, who lives opposite the hotel, told the BBC that a hole was blown in the side of the building.

“The street has been blocked off. There is a big hole in the outer wall of the Hyatt. It’s about two metres high and a metre wide.

“There’s a metal garage door bulged out. We can see some windows at street level also blown out,” Luwer was quoted as saying.

The hotel’s website says that no guests were injured but “several hotel associates sustained injuries”.

“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and associates.”