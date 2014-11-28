Blind adventurer, Erik Weihenmayer, has taken on the Grand Canyon in a single kayak.

Blind adventurer kayaks Grand Canyon

Erik lost his eye sight 32 years ago at age 13, but that did has not stopped the blind adventurer from doing audacious challenges in the outdoors.

On September 27, Weihenmayer completed his toughest challenge since his 2001 summit of Mount Everest - he kayaked the highly technical whitewater of the Grand Canyon, all in a single kayak.

To prepare for his challenge, Weihenmayer and his team took three weeks to navigate the 277 mile stretch of the Colorado River, complete with class IV rapids, two story high waves and whirlpools that could swallow cars.

"I’m amazed that we were able to do it," Weihenmayer says.

But that wasn’t all for his preparation, he also spent six years learning to solo kayak. River guide Harlan Taney serves as his eyes, paddling behind Weihenmayer, commanding him with instructions like “ keep charging”, “left turn” and “hold that line” in a waterproof radio headset that relies on Bluetooth.

Without his eyesight, Weihenmayer depend on Taney’s instructions and the sounds of the different water features, and the feel of his paddle in the water.

Weihenmayer told Mens Journal that learning to paddle whitewater was 10 times scarier than the scariest thing he’s ever done.