Qantas will be the only airline in Australia to offer daily direct flights to Tokyo’s coveted Haneda Airport next year.

Qantas secures flights into Haneda, Tokyo

Travellers can board daily flights to the airport close to Tokyo city from August 2015.

While daily flights will continue from Sydney to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, it is suggested that changes to the timetable will occur to offer better flexibilities for customers when the services are combined.

Similar to the Sydney-Narita schedule, the Haneda service will be an overnight flight from Australia and will reach Tokyo in the morning.

“This is great news for customers travelling from Australia to Tokyo and popular destinations across Japan" Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce said.

However, routes from Sydney to Haneda are not expected to happen with Qantas considering other capital cities to anchor new routes such as Brisbane or Melbourne to Tokyo.

The new route will allow travellers to catch the Tokyo Monorail in less than half an hour compared to Narita, taking almost an hour on airport express trains to the city centre.

The number of Australians travelling to Japan is expected to grow by 13 per cent in the next two years, and business travel between the two countries is also predicted to be on the increase.

Qantas is also adding several major Japanese cities onto the list of codeshare flights with Jetstar Japan, including, Sapporo, Fuuoka, Okinawa and Osaka.