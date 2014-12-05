Computer error sells 900 business class tickets at economy prices

What a deal! Over the weekend a computer glitch caused around 900 Singapore Airlines business class tickets from Australia to destinations in Europe to be sold at economy prices.

Singapore Airlines mistake. Photo: Wikipedia/Commons

The tickets, sold between, Saturday and Monday, were purchased from various online retailers in Australia. The business class tickets should have sold for more than $6000 a piece, but when they were loaded into the global distribution system for tickets they were priced around $3500.

Happy Holidays!

But, now the airline is in a bind and demanding that the online agents tell their customers about the mistake and make them pay the difference. That difference, in some cases, can be up to $5000 according to the Herald Sun newspaper.

A Singapore Airlines spokeswoman confirmed the mishap to the Herald Sun.

“We have been notified that a small number of travel agents have sold tickets against this reassigned business class subclass, at an economy fare level,” the spokeswoman said. “We are working with our travel agent partners to ensure that our customers are notified of this issue so that steps can be made to ensure there is no disruption to their travel plans.”

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.