Holiday photos saved after two years at sea

Allison Wallace
Total Travel /

A scuba diver who discovered a lost camera beneath the sea in Cuba has tracked down its owner via Facebook to return the forgotten photos to a Canadian holidaymaker.

Holiday photos saved after two years at sea

Holiday photos saved after two years at sea

Emily Demello dropped her underwater camera when she got hit by a big wave while holidaying with her friends in Cuba back in 2012.

Diver Ruben Urquiza found the damaged camera and managed to retrieve the memory card intact. A photo of the holidaymaker’s plane ticket on the memory card revealed her name and the diver was then able to track her down on Facebook last week to return the photos.

The camera itself was quite damaged but the memory card was protected, so Urquiza was able to rescue the images, including a video from their watery grave.

Memories of the times in Cuba. Photo: Facebook

Emily Demello, who had travelled to Cuba from Surrey, was surprised to receive the Facebook message but now has all her holiday snaps back.

