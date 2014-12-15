Greenpeace accused of damaging historic site

Greenpeace has apologised after its actions at a historic Peruvian site caused an outcry.

Greenpeace has been accused of damaging the site of the Nazca lines in Peru with this message. Photo: AP

Activists from the organisation set up a message – “Time for change! The future is renewable” - using cloth letters held in place by rocks next to Peru’s famous Nazca lines for an aerial photograph, before removing the letters.

The action prompted accusations that the site had been damaged and the Peruvian Ministry of Culture sent out a press release asking the population to help identify the protestors.

The Nazca lines are massive figures carved into the ground between 1500 and 2000 years ago.

The stunt was done while the UN climate talks were underway in Lima, as a way of promoting clean energy.

According to news.com.au, the action was carried out in a prohibited area and Deputy Culture Minister Luis Jaime Castillo described it as a “slap in the face at everything Peruvians consider sacred”.

In a statement on its website, Greenpeace said it has “offered its sincere apologies to the nation of Peru for the distress caused” by the incident.

“The action took place on the occasion of the climate conference in Lima, where government leaders have a historic opportunity to tackle the effects of climate change. Unfortunately, this important message has been overshadowed by our rude and inconsiderate action,” it said.

“We have met with the Peruvian Ministry of Culture to offer our apologies. We will cooperate fully with an independent investigation into the impact of our activities in this area. Greenpeace always takes responsibility for the consequences of our actions.”

Greenpeace International executive director Kumi Naidoo has travelled to Lima to apologise personally to the Peruvian government and talk about “possible next steps”.