Pilot who let star in cockpit fired

The incident happened on a Magnicharters flight between Cancun and Mexico city, when the pilot let singing star Esmeralda Ugalde, 23, and her friend Samadhi Zendejas, 19, into the cockpit, the New York Daily News reported.

The women were allowed to sit in his seat, wear his hat and were even handed the controls.

The pilot was reportedly caught out when the girls shared photos of themselves on Twitter – which have since been removed.

Jorge Badia, a spokesman for Magnicharters which operates domestic flights out of Mexico City International Airport, confirmed that the captain in question had been fired.

"We cannot allow a pilot to make this kind of mistake, it is just not allowed. Even if the autopilot was working it is not allowed to do something like this. We cannot even allow people to enter the cabin, even if they are actors or actresses,” he told the New York Daily News.

"We are a serious company and we are deeply saddened about the fact that one of our staff behaved in this way. Flight law dictates visitors are not allowed to enter the cabin during the flight."

According to Elite Daily, Zendejas tried to defend the pilot by saying the pictures had been taken while the plane was on the ground, but the captain had already confessed.