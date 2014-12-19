Mid-air brawl over crying baby

Crying babies on long-haul flights can test the patience of any traveller and it seems one bawling infant was too much for passengers on a flight from China to Hong Kong.

Four women had a mid-air brawl over a crying baby. Photo: Thinkstock

According to the Daily Mail, the Chongqing Morning News reported that four women had a brawl on the China Air flight, almost causing a mid-air emergency.

A fellow passenger captured the fight on camera, including a picture of one woman being lifted and pushed against the overhead lockers.

The flight had reportedly just reached cruising altitude after leaving Chongquin when the baby’s crying began to irritate two of the women.

They are said to have exchanged unpleasant remarks and then reclined their seats back as far as possible to retaliate for the baby’s noise, which was when the fight began.

Passengers reportedly told media that the fight went on for a while before cabin crew members were able to diffuse it by telling the women it would be worse if the plane had to return to the airport.

Air China spokesman Daio Weimin said: ‘Passengers cannot behave like this.'

Hong Kong police were waiting for the flight when it landed, to interview the passengers.