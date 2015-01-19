Foodie Fiji: Cooking like a local

When lists of foodie destinations are published, Fiji doesn’t typically feature – but that may be about to change.

Creatively stacked tomatoes at Nadi Market. Photo: Yahoo New Zealand Travel

The island nation offers a surprisingly wide range of foodie experiences, from degustation dining to market food stalls.

But for those wanting to recreate their Fijian experience once their holiday is over, cooking classes are the perfect activity.

During a five-night foodie tour with Tourism Fiji, our group was lucky enough to participate in two distinctly different but equally delicious classes.

Flavours of Fiji Cooking School

Before heading to the Flavours of Fiji Cooking School, we made a detour to the Nadi Market with our Fijian cook, Ethee. The market is where Ethee and her colleagues head before classes, to choose fresh produce and decide what dishes will be taught.

The market is enormous and filled with everything from bundles of crabs to intricately stacked tomatoes. There is even an entire section just for selling kava.

Once we reached the cooking school, we were greeted with drinking coconuts and given a demonstration on how to crack and scrape the nuts before choosing our individual cooking stations.

The first meal we learned to prepare was a traditional Fijian spread, taught by Ethee.

Under her guidance, we made fish cooked in banana leaves, tree fern – called ota – in a coconut milk concoction and a plantain dessert.

After eating our efforts, we returned to our stations where our Indian cook Arti took over, showing us how to make a pumpkin curry, a chicken and potato curry, roti and coconut barfi for dessert.

All the ingredients were carefully measured so that everything was used up between the two meals, right down to the last garlic clove.

It was the equivalent of eating two lunches, but the food was so delicious that we couldn’t resist.

Outrigger on the Lagoon Fiji cooking class

Our second cooking class at Outrigger on the Lagoon Fiji was held in one of the hotel’s professional kitchens with chefs going about their business around us, which meant two important things – aprons and hairnets.

Under the watchful guidance of executive chef Shailesh Naidu and his second in command Priya Darshani, we were divided into two teams, named Team Chicken and Team Prawn based on the dishes we were making.

As a member of Team Prawn, I tackled the kumala cakes (kumala being the Fijian name for kumara) while my more culinary experienced team-mates made the much more challenging baked prawns infused with coconut milk.

We jostled for space and cooking elements with Team Chicken as they whipped up the prosaically-named poor man’s rice and an Indo-Fijian chicken curry.

Both teams made the banana lote, a dessert of bananas, sago and coconut.

As with the first class, we sat down to enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of our labour accompanied by wine or traffic light cocktails which packed quite the punch.

Although the cooking classes were quite different in both style and content, each gave us a new appreciation for Indo-Fijian food and a desire to try out our new recipes on friends and family back home.