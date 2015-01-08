It’s probably not at the top of your bucket list, but even if you wanted to fly to this country, no airline will fly you there.

The place where no one will fly to

Turkish Airlines – the last foreign airline operating in Libya – announced this week it is ending all flights to the north African nation, citing the worsening security risk.

The carrier suspended all Misrata flights on Monday and on Tuesday cancelled all services to Benghazi, Tripoli and Sebha.

“Turkish Airlines is not operating any scheduled flights to Libya at the moment,” an airline spokesman told AFP.

The country has been trapped in a cycle of violence since dictator Muammar Gaddhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. Rival rebel groups competing for ultimate power and control of oil resources clash on a daily basis.

Libyan military bombed an oil tanker off the Islamist-held port of Derna, in eastern Libya, killing two crewmen, one of them Greek.