Plane with ‘bye bye’ markings: Safety omen

In July this year, 13 flight attendants refused to fly on a plane after seeing what they perceived as “threatening words and menacing images” near the aircraft’s tail.

The United plane never took off. Photo: Wikimedia/Commons

The words "BYE BYE" were written in large letters in oil residue on the jumbo jet's tail cone above two faces, one of them smiling.

The flight attendants refused to fly unless the more than 300 passengers were taken off the Boeing 747-400 and the plane was searched thoroughly for explosives, according to the complaint.

The flight was cancelled for lack of crew.

The United Airlines staff were subsequently fired in October after a series of hearings for not manning the San Francisco flight bound for Hong Kong.

Almost six months after the incident, all terminated crew members are using to get their jobs back, claiming they were fired improperly.

The flight attendants allege their termination was a violation of the Wendell H. Ford Aviation Investment and Reform Act for the 21st Century, a law which protects whistleblowers in the airline industry from retaliation for reporting air safety issues.

They are seeking reinstatement, back pay and compensatory damages, claiming they were operating in the best interests of the passengers on board.

Lawyer David J. Marshall, a partner at Katz, Marshall & Banks, representing the flight attendants said "our clients did exactly what the flying public would expect from a group of highly experienced airline professionals. ... Our clients are entitled to legal protection for doing what was right."

