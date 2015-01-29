Rent some friends on your next holiday

You are in a new city on holidays and want to hit the town, but how will you know where to go for a good night out?

Ensure your night out is a good one. Photo: Thinkstock

One London party planner is on a mission to make sure that you have the best time no matter where you are with a new website called Zoola Fix.

The website connects visitors to cities with their 'Fixers' across 14 countries ensuring that there is no aimless wandering.

The Fixers, local movers and shakers, take a fee from groups keen to be squired around the city by those in the know, to hand-picked clubs, bars, restaurants and is already proving popular since launching in December last year.

With Fixers basically your friend for the night, an app is set to launch this year, making it even easier to party.

The app will bring together party enthusiasts and organisers, and allow people to rate their Fixers — it works on a peer-to-peer basis, just like Uber or Airbnb.

It operates in three steps: Find a Fixer; Book them; Party on until the early morn. Anyone can apply to lead the nights out, though Zoola Fix explains that its operators go through a vetting process and must meet the company’s standards.

Much like a dating site, potential clients and the Fixers communicate via a secure messaging service before they are on the same page and are comfortable enough to exchange numbers.

From New York’s underground club circuit to posh events in London, Zoola Fix also offers nightlife experiences in Miami, San Francisco, Sydney, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Milan, Rome and Amsterdam.

The site’s founder, Richard Walker-Smith, told the Daily Mail, “Guests so far have been a mix of both leisure and business travellers but it’s also occasionally being used by existing residents of a city. Most have been in their late 20s and 30’s but we’ve had interest and bookings from groups in their 40s, 50s and even 60s!”

There is a catch: The fee for the Fixer is for their services and organisation skills only and doesn’t include cover charges, transport or extra drinks.