The guide to inflight Internet for Aussies

For us Aussies, using the Internet in the sky is still somewhat of a novelty but more and more airlines are offering choices to keep us connected while travelling.

No need to disconnect inflight. Photo: Thinkstock

If you can’t spend a few hours away from emailing or just want to Instagram that perfect ‘leaving on hollday’ shot from the plane window, here is where you will find inflight Internet in Australian skies (you will notice that Qantas and Virgin Australia don’t feature on this list):

Emirates



Where: All non-stop flights between Dubai and Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane; selected services across the Tasman and one-stop flights from Australia to Dubai via Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Aircraft types: Airbus A380 (all flights), Boeing 777 (selected aircraft only).

Cost: 10MB at no charge, US$1 per additional 600MB or part thereof.

Etihad:

Where: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane (via Singapore).

Aircraft types: Boeing 777 and Airbus A330, plus Boeing 787 and Airbus A380 from June.

Cost: US$11.95 for two hours, US$17.95 for four hours and US$21.95 for 24 hours, including onward access on any connecting Etihad flights.

Singapore Airlines

Where: Sydney and Melbourne to Singapore.

Aircraft types: Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER only.

Cost: US$14.99 for 15MB of data or US$28.99 for 30MB on laptops and US$5.99 and US$9.99 for 5MB and 10MB, respectively, on smartphones, meaning you pay less if you are just browing your phone!

On newer Boeing 777-300ERs with Panasonic eXConnect, prices start at US$11.95 for one hour up to US$21.95 for the entire flight.

Japan Airlines

Where: Sydney to Tokyo Narita

Aircraft type: Boeing 777-300ER

Cost: US$10.15 for one hour or US$18.80 for the entire flight, plus any onward international JAL connections where Sky Wi-Fi is available. Free for business and first class passengers.

United Airlines

Where: All flights between Melbourne and Los Angeles plus selected services between Sydney and both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Aircraft types: Boeing 787-9 (all), Boeing 777-200 (selected aircraft).

Cost: US$17 for unlimited access throughout the flight. Connecting onwards within the USA requires a new paid Internet connection.

Garuda Indonesia

Where: Sydney and Melbourne to Jakarta and Denpasar (Bali), Perth to Denpasar.

Aircraft types: Airbus A330-200/300

Cost: US$9.95 for 10MB or US$21.95 for 25MB on laptops, and US$2.49/US$9.95 for 3MB and 10MB on smartphones, respectively.



Philippine Airlines

Where: Sydney and Melbourne to Manila.

Aircraft types: Airbus A330-300 (selected aircraft).

Cost: US$5 for 30 minutes, US$10 for one hour, US$20 for three hours or US$40 for the entire flight.