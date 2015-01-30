Airline uses feng shui to help passengers find love

With Valentine’s Day approaching, one airline is making an effort to give its passengers a better chance of finding their soulmate.

Passengers on Jetstar Asia flights can use feng shui to help find a partner. Photo: Thinkstock

According to CNN, Jetstar Asia has engaged the services of feng shui master David Tong for a campaign called Love is in the Zodiac Pair.

Single and looking for love? Get some help with #Jetstar's Zodiac Pair + win a blind date! http://t.co/Ag1tqrx0Np pic.twitter.com/n32UMgKQ37 — Jetstar Asia (@Jetstar_Asia) January 28, 2015

The campaign, which also coincides with the Lunar New Year, provides passengers with a personalised feng shui report based on their birthday and relationship status to help them find their ideal match on their travels.

Tong, who is the founder and principal consultant of Chinese Metaphysics Global Consulting in Singapore, was also commissioned by the airline to be the spokesperson for the launch of its A320 aircraft feng shui in 2013.

The feng shui report will tell fliers which zodiac signs are their most compatible matches, which plane seats they should go for and their optimal travel destinations – based on flights out of Singapore.

For example, for those born in the Year of the Pig, those born in the Year of the Tiger are the best match, followed by Rabbits and Goats.

The most auspicious destination to visit is Jakarta, while the best seat rows are nine, 19 and 29.

According to the campaign website, two single travellers with the best matched profiles will be sent on a blind date to a mystery destination in February.