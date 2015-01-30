Spanish pedestrians may face breath-testing

Being drunk in charge of legs could soon be an offence in Spain.

Spanish pedestrians may face drug and alcohol testing. Photo: Thinkstock

A proposal by officials could see pedestrians facing alcohol and drug tests if involved in a traffic accident and having to adhere to speed limits, The Guardian reported.

The plan, reportedly put forward by the country’s Directorate General of Traffic earlier this year, features recommendations designed to make the streets safer.

Among them is a change that would see pedestrians classed as “users of the road” like drivers and a recommended speed limit for pavements, “not surpassing that of a normal stride”.

But the ideas are not proving popular.

According to The Guardian, Spain’s Council of State has urged an overhaul of the proposal, which it believes would impinge on the freedom and personal privacy of citizens.

A report by the council warned that the measures could put people off attending celebrations for fear of being alcohol-tested if a vehicle near them had an accident and that the speed limit would be a “prohibition on jogging”.

However, the directorate responded by saying that the police are already able to drug and alcohol test pedestrians who break the law, The Guardian reported.

Director general Maria Segui Gomez was quoted as saying that there was “nothing new here that will allow us to start sanctioning pedestrians, whether economically or with penalty points” and that the proposed speed limits had been taken out of context.

They were designed for specific situations, like pavements shared by cyclists and pedestrians, she said.