World's first cuddling convention is so Portland

With Valentine's Day coming around the bend, people across the globe are gearing up to snuggle in pairs. Or are they?

Portland is holding the world's first Cuddle Con. Photo: Thinkstock

Not according to professional cuddler Samantha Hess, who calls 2015 the year of taking back the cuddle. The affectionate act has gone commercial thanks to Hess, who has hosted hundreds of these nuzzling sessions. As the owner of Portland,

Oregon's first snuggling storefront Cuddle Up To Me, she's bringing attention to platonic cuddling by helping to host the world's only cuddling convention — aptly named Cuddle Con.

The 12-hour event is hosted in Portland, which Hess calls the nation's cuddling capital due to the city's strong touch community and ability to grant cuddling certification.

"It's really all about people understanding the concept of platonic touch," she tells Mashable.

"This event is completely platonic. It's like what would be appropriate in front of your grandmother."

In January 2013, a recently divorced Hess stumbled upon the idea of embracing for compensation when she read an article featuring one of those "free hugs" guys being outdone by a guy charging $2. And just like that, she says, "It kind of registered with me — I would totally pay someone to hug me and not want something more."

To Hess, touch is a "connection device" without the complications and judgment. Even science backs the bonding power of touch between humans; studies show it aids in healing between platonic but empathetic physician-patient relationships.

When the local dance community, which will be hosting an evening Valentine's Day dance at the Bossanova Ballroom, asked if Hess would like to take over the space in the daytime with what she does best — cuddling — she couldn't say no.

"Valentine's Day can be one of the most difficult days of the year for someone who doesn't have somebody special in their life," she says. "And there aren't a lot of options you can go to where you feel safe and comfortable and connected to the people around you on that day."

The convention will offer a slew of activities aimed at connecting attendees, ranging from couples’ massage classes to dance lessons to AcroYoga and pillow fights. But the main event is a two-and-a-half hour-long snuggle party.

But if all this bodily touching with the hundreds of expected guests freaks you out, don't worry — everyone participating in the convention must complete a consent class.

"We want people to understand that baseline of touch and consent and communication. So, it's really giving people that basic foundation or platform to reach out in positive ways without having negative impacts on the people around them," Hess says.

She hopes people leave the Cuddle Con with a new outlook on how to connect with the larger community.

So, what makes a good cuddler?

"Communication is the best way. You have to talk to the people you're touching, and you have to tell them what you like and what you don't like," Hess says.

Now, who's ready for a good snuggle?

