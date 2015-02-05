Snake on a plane scares staff

A reptilian hitchhiker has given Jetstar staff a fright in Melbourne.

A tiger snake hiding on a plane surprise staff. Photo: Thinkstock

A 1.83-metre-long tiger snake was discovered on board when staff were off-loading the aircraft, according to eGlobal.

The staff member who found the snake reportedly told a Melbourne radio station about the frightening discovery.

“We were off-loading an aircraft from Adelaide, and when we went to load it back to the other destination, I went to put a container back onto the machine and the snake was just sitting right next to my leg,” he said.

“It sort of startled me and I jumped back to see if it was moving.”

He thought the snake had boarded the plane at Adelaide and flew to Melbourne.

“We had another guy come down and he picked it up with a rain jacket,” he said.

“You don’t see that every day, I tell you.”

Tiger snakes are poisonous but fortunately, this one didn’t bite anybody.

