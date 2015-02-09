Traveller’s abnormal bulge leads to big discovery

Australian customs officers got more than they bargained for when they noticed a suspicious bulge in a traveller’s pants.

Customs officers seized 5kg of cocaine at Brisbane Airport. Photo: Thinkstock

ABC reported that Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS) officers at Brisbane Airport conducted a baggage examination on the luggage of two Brazilian men, aged 23 and 26, who had arrived on a flight from Auckland, when the officers noticed "an abnormal bulge located in the vicinity of the 26-year-old's groin".

Related: Cambodia deports US sisters in Angkor nude photo scandal

According to a statement from the ACBPS, a subsequent frisk search allegedly revealed a quantity of cocaine and the second man was also alleged to be carrying the drug.

Officers seized almost 5kg of cocaine in total and the men were referred to the Australian Federal Police.

Related: Airport drama —Study reveals top traveller frustrations

ACBPS acting regional commander Queensland John Ikin said that if people thought they could smuggle illegal substances into the country past customs, they were “sorely mistaken”.

“Importers of illicit drugs can face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Smuggling drugs is simply not worth the risk.”