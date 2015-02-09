Best of Boston

Boston, with its stunning colonial architecture, unhurried lifestyle and New England charm, is the perfect weekend getaway, just three hours by train from New York City.

Downtown Boston. Photo: Darryn King

One of the oldest cities in the United States, Boston was the site of several key events in the lead-up to the American Revolution, from the Boston Tea Party to Paul Revere’s famous ‘midnight ride’, which saw the patriotic silversmith riding through the streets of Massachusetts warning citizens of the British military arrival. In fact, the city is so full of history that there’s even a walking trail through downtown Boston, called the Freedom Trail, which touches upon 16 locations, each with its own significant ties to the country’s history. The 4km path begins at Boston Common, the oldest park in the US, and winds around graveyards, churches and buildings, coming to a stop in Charlestown, the oldest neighbourhood in Boston.

Elsewhere, the city is a vibrant hub of art, culture and nightlife. Boston takes its fine dining and entertainment seriously, and there are entire neighbourhoods dedicated to eating, drinking, and theatre. Here’s a snapshot of the best things to see and do if you’re in town for the weekend.



Stay

The Omni Parker House is a luxury downtown hotel located across the road from Boston Common, at the foot of Beacon Hill. The hotel blends old-school décor - think deep reds, thick carpets and dazzling chandeliers - with modern amenities, and a breakfast buffet so good you need to set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss it. The rooms are spacious, comfortable and charmingly colonial. There’s a fitness centre and two wood-panelled bars with leather chairs and endless choices of locally brewed beer.

Eat

Eastern Standard is a raucous, fun bistro with a reputation for masterful cocktails. There’s a daily “bread program” based on what’s cooking at the nearby bakery, and nightly specials that reflect seasonal changes and local specialties. The raw bar serves New England oysters that change weekly, while the main menu offers up wholesome, rich dishes like veal sweetbreads with caramelized turnip and artichokes; roasted bone marrow with beef cheek; a coq au vin special; smoked pork porterhouse with apple relish; bone-in rib-eye with squash, potato puree and crème fraiche; and a maple-stout sundae or butterscotch bread pudding for dessert.

If the cocktail menu sounds daunting, that’s because it’s supposed to. The best way to experience Eastern Standard’s classy creations is by asking one of the restaurant’s extremely knowledgeable servers. Our server, Caroline, who gave me permission to use her name in this article, kept us well stocked with some of the bar’s best cocktails (including one that’s not on the menu, a nod to the restaurant’s local customers), as well as a steady supply of wine, perfectly matched to each of each course.

Located inside the elegant Fairmont hotel at Copley Plaza, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen is a stylish American brassiere with handcrafted cocktails and a seasonal menu that, like a lot of Boston’s fine dining restaurants, utilizes local ingredients from farms and sellers in and around the area. Start with the lobster one-handers, steamed Chinese buns filled with chilled fresh Maine lobster, mayo and tobiko, and the fried green tomatoes crusted with buttermilk cornmeal and served with ranch. For the entrees, there’s a Yankee pot roast with vegetables and bordelaise jus, or the hearth roasted Amish chicken, with potato harsh, rosemary cracked pepper rub and carrots. OAK does its own version of the famous Boston cream pie: a toasted almond pound cake that comes in a tiny jar with vanilla pastry cream and chocolate ganache. The chocolate whoopee pie, with marshmallow gelato, is also a great choice.

Do

Boston is home to Harvard University, one of America’s oldest and finest institutions of higher education. The campus is open to visitors, but if you want to learn about Harvard’s history and its alumni - both famous and infamous - go on a Hahvahd Tour. It’s organized and run by actual Harvard students, who know the ins and outs of the place better than anyone. Most of them seem to be either history or drama majors, and they’re funny, entertaining, and willing to answer all manner of dumb questions, including how much it costs to go to Harvard, and how torturous the admissions process actually is. (A shout-out here to our tour guide, Eli, who tolerated these and many more questions during there tour while regaling us with hilarious stories and interesting titbits of Harvard history.)

Walking tours are actually a great way to see Boston and learn a little about its role in the American Revolution; the Boston by Foot tour of the North End is a great place to start. Said to be America’s oldest neighbourhood, the North End is a maze of cobblestone laneways, narrow streets, delis, cafes and Italian open-air markets. The colonial buildings and houses here have remained largely preserved, making for a quiet and quaint place to take in a piece of Boston history.

Finally, a trip to Boston wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the theatre district. This is a city that takes its dramatic arts seriously; so seriously in fact that many Broadway producers choose to debut new musicals and shows here before taking them to New York. There’s no shortage of show to see, from blockbuster musicals like The Lion King to smaller, more intimate productions like the Lyric Stage Company’s dynamic production of Sweeney Todd.

