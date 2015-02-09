Carry-on junkie or chronic bag checker? What your luggage habits say about you

It’s the great luggage debate you have in your head every time you pack for a flight: to carry on or to check? According to the TSA, on an average day officers screen nearly, 4.5 million carry-on items and 1.2 million checked bags at 450 airports across the U.S. Though never-ending airline restrictions do sometimes cause us to choose based on circumstance or necessity, most people have a pretty strong preference.

Do you carry on or check? Photo: Thinkstock

Ask anyone, and they and know exactly which side they fall on – determined to only bring the carryon (often no matter how far or for how many weeks they’re going) or totally content to always check a bag (even if it’s just for the weekend). And those tendencies can be telling. So Yahoo Travel researched, asked the experts, and picked the brains of frequent fliers to play armchair psychologist and find out what your airplane baggage style says about you.

If you’re all about the carryon:

1. You have trust issues. It’s no secret that lost, damaged, or stolen luggage can be a reality when you check your bags with an airline, and that’s a big reason people refuse to do so, explains psychologist and University of Washington affiliate professor Jonathan Bricker. To leave your personal belongings in the hands of the system is a leap of faith — and that’s just not your thing.

2. You’re a bit of a control freak. When you check a bag you are giving up power in many ways, says Bricker – you lose physical control of your bag, control over how it’s treated, and control over the ability to get to your stuff mid-flight, among other things. “This doesn’t feel safe to some people,” says Bricker.

3. You’re introspective. In order to fit your belongings for a trip into a carryon bag, you have come to realise, less is more, says Bricker. “It’s a minimalist philosophy,” he explains. “This person has taken stock of himself and understands he just doesn’t need that many things to function. And there’s a freedom that comes with that.”

4. You’re an introvert. When thrust into a large group of people, introverts feel physically uncomfortable and tend to want to escape. You might not even realise it, but checking a bag involves a “social experience” according to Bricker. “Often people dislike fetching bags at the luggage carousel because it is physically crowded, and involves a level of interaction,” he says.

5. You’re efficient (and a little impatient). It can take an hour on either end to check bags, plus it usually means spending additional money on fees, neither of which are a great use of your resources. “Eliminating the steps of waiting on line to check your bags and then waiting to pick them up after the flight streamlines the whole travel process,” says Temple University psychologist Frank Farley.

6. You can be a tad inconsiderate. According to United Airlines passenger surveys, domestic customers now often carry on the biggest bags that airline rules allow. And we’ve all seen the people whose “personal items” are just additional carryon bags (they’re supposed to be smaller). “If you’re pushing the envelope in terms of what you’re taking aboard a crowded plane, you may be squeezing someone out of space they need,” explains Farley. “It’s a discourtesy. We’re all in this together.”

If you never met a bag check you didn’t love:

1. You’re willing to take risks. Releasing your bags to the airline, where they could be lost damaged or worse, shows that you have “a tolerance for risk or uncertainty,” explains Farley. “It shows a level of comfort with change and new experiences,” he adds.

2. You’re easygoing. In order to accept risk and to be okay with whatever the consequences of your actions turn out to be, you have to be able to go with the flow. “These type of personalities are usually low in fear and anxiety,” says Farley.

3. You’re an extrovert. “Outgoing people like social contact,” explains psychologist Brian Little. Not only can you handle the interaction with people and crowds at the baggage claim like a pro, but without bags weighing you down at the airport, you’re free to move around, shop, interact.

4. You have a level of privilege. In some ways, checking a bag is a luxury these days. If you do so regularly, you have ability to spend the time waiting in lines when checking and retrieving your bags, and you have the money to pay for fees, which can really start to add up, explains Bricker.

5. You’re indecisive (and a little impulsive). Experts always say you’ll only use half of what you think, but you have to be willing and able to pick which half in order to succeed at packing light. Not everyone has the ability to confidently plan for what they’ll need, according to Bricker: “Some people’s thinking is not that future-oriented.” Plus, many people want more space because they are prone to buying lots of souvenirs and junk while travelling, explains Farley —which can point to a lack of impulse control.

6. You’re a bit lazy. When it comes to luggage, checking it is the path of least resistance, at least physically. Waiting on line to check may take time, but it doesn’t take much effort. On the other hand, it’s no small feat to drag a stuffed carryon around the terminal, on line for food, to the bathroom, etc. Especially if you’re travelling alone.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.