Traveller arrested for fishy baggage

Australian customs officers have discovered something fishy in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Singapore.

Endangered fish were allegedly found in a traveller's luggage. Photo: Thinkstock

According to a statement from the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS), officers allegedly discovered 20 plastic bags containing both live and dead endangered fish hidden in the man’s baggage when he arrived in Adelaide Airport.

The fish were estimated to be worth more than A$300,000 (NZ$ 313,985) according to the Department of Agriculture.

The man was arrested and a subsequent multi-agency investigation led to searches being carried out at two addresses, where more prohibited fish were allegedly found – including one species worth nearly $30,000.

The owner of the premises was also arrested.

ACBPS regional commander central region James Watson said illicit wildlife trafficking was a horrible trade, but that working together with partner agencies was the best way to stop it.

“These arrests should send a strong message to anyone involved in wildlife smuggling – Customs and Border Protection is serious about working with our law enforcement partners to target you.”

