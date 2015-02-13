Passenger says exit door ‘not important’

A plane passenger who opened an emergency exit door told cabin crew the door was “not important” before taking his seat.

A passenger decided to open an exit door because it was "not important". Photo: Getty

According to eGlobal, the incident happened on a China Southern Airlines flight that was waiting on the tarmac at China’s Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

Related: Passenger opens emergency exit for 'fresh air'

He reportedly walked straight to the door after boarding and opened it, telling cabin crew, “This door is not important” when he was questioned.

A picture on the Chinese social media site Weibo purports to show the man enjoying the fresh air from the open door.

Related: Mid-air brawl over crying baby

Had the plane been airbourne, the pressure and the door being “armed” would have reportedly made it impossible for him to open it.

He has been detained in jail for 10 days for the incident and the airline says he has refused to apologise, according to news.com.au.