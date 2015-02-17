Seven injured after Hawaii-bound flight experiences turbulence

HONOLULU (AP) — Seven people were injured on Saturday on a United Airlines flight after the plane was struck by sudden turbulence, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.
NBC News reports that the department says four crew members, who the airline identified as flight attendants, and a teenage girl with a head injury on United Airlines Flight 15 from Newark, New Jersey, to Honolulu were taken to a hospital. Two other crew members declined to be taken to the hospital.
KHON-TV reports that the plane, a Boeing 767 that had 239 passengers and 11 crew members, landed around 4pm.
"The flight encountered turbulence while travelling from Newark to Honolulu, and a few passengers and flight attendants sustained injuries. Our primary focus is helping our passengers and crew, and our flight safety team will review what happened," United Airlines said in a statement Sunday.
On Saturday, parts of Hawaii were under a high-wind warning, as gusty winds caused power outages.
The National Weather Service said a high-wind warning was issued for parts of Kauai and Oahu and the summits of the Big Island. Other parts of the island chain were under a wind advisory.
