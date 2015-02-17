Passenger strips naked to go through security

We all know being asked to remove your shoes, belt and sometimes accessories can be a hassle going through airport security, but one passenger takes it to the next level, stripping completely naked.

Just a casual stroll in the buff. Photo: YouTube

At Pulkovo Airport, in St Petersburg, Russia, Georgy Myakinkin simply removed all his clothing to walk through the detectors, leaving only his socks on after being asked to remove his belt for security purposes.

The footage was captured by CCTV cameras as has proven very popular on social media.

He took off his trousers and placed them in the tray with the rest of his belongings like it was no big deal before continuing to remove items one at a time before making his way through the metal detector.

RELATED: Say goodbye to topless sunbathing and other naked travel antics

Once through, under the watchful eye of security, Myakinkin cheekily turns and shows his bum to prove he isn’t concealing anything.

This isn't the first time passengers have taken the removal of clothing too far at airport security. In 2013, Lady Kelly Hadfield-Hyde, 51, and Ann Chadwick, 48, stripped off at Manchester Airport security after sharing a bottle of wine. They were sentenced afterward for public order offences.

''''''