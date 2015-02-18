Unbelievable airline rules for women

While many industries are working towards gender equality, it seems that some airlines have been left behind.

Qatar Airways crew members. Photo: AP

According to claims by the International Transport Workers’ Federation, cabin crew staff for some Gulf airlines can be fired for getting pregnant and must ask permission to get married.

The ITF cited Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways as not providing basic labour rights to foreign workers, but singled out Qatar as being the worst when it came to female staff.

On its website, it claimed that a standard hiring contract for women included the following stipulations:

- They must remain unmarried for five years and after that time, get company permission to marry

- Employees must disclose any pregnancies as soon as they know about them and the employer has the right to terminate their contract

- Failure to notify the airline of a pregnancy is considered a breach of contract

It claimed that employees were kept under “constant strict surveillance” and were subject to “inspections, curfews and arbitrary dismissals”.

“To work for Qatar Airways is to always be looking over your shoulder – and that’s particularly true for women workers. It’s a climate of fear. The airline’s unwholesome reputation is more than deserved,” said ITF president Paddy Crumlin.

The ITF has urged companies to rethink their relationship with the airline and released a statement praising the Barcelona Football Club for reassessing its sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways.

However, in a statement to the Washington Post, Qatar Airways senior vice president customer experience Rossen Dimitrov denied some of the claims.

He said single employees did not have to ask permission to marry.

“Qatar Airways flight attendants do not have to be, or remain, single. Many of our cabin crew are in fact married.”

According to the Washington Post, cabin crew do have to disclose pregnancies under Qatar’s civil aviation authority mandate “for health and safety reasons”.

But the airline said that if employees could no longer fly because of being pregnant, they were helped to find suitable ground positions.

The policies may be new, as last March, Reuters quoted Qatar chief executive Akbar al-Baker as defending the stipulation that cabin crew members remain unmarried for their first five years of employment.

"You know they have come there to do a job and we make sure that they are doing a job, that they give us a good return on our investment," Al Baker said at the time.

He also said that Qatar Airways made no secret of the conditions to employees, and provided them with a document stating the terms and conditions of their employment.

"If you come to seek employment with Qatar Airways we give you a document that these are the rules and regulations, if you as a mature individual accept those conditions, then you shouldn't complain."

According to Reuters, al-Baker said that because the company did not have many ground jobs available, pregnant women often had to leave their employment.

"We are not in the business where we can guarantee ground jobs or let people stay away ... and don't do anything for the airline," he said.

Emirates reportedly has a policy where female cabin crew members who fall pregnant in the first three years have to leave.

"If you are hired by Emirates as a cabin crew, during the first three years we expect from you to fly," chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori was quoted as saying.

