Angry passenger stops flight by standing on runway

A passenger has delayed flights at a Nigerian airport by getting on to the tarmac and standing in front of a plane.

The Daily Mail reported that the man was angry that his flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja was cancelled, so he got his luggage, made his way to the runway and refused to move.

Passengers had to get off an Arik flight to Lagos because of the man’s actions and a witness reportedly said that the plane’s pilot was forced to plead with the man to move when security failed to show up.

According to the Mail, the incident delayed at least two flights out of the airport by two hours.

Passenger Cedar Chinwuba tweeted about the scenario.

“Can’t believe the captain called for airport security since 2 hours ago and they r yet to show up,” he wrote.

Can't believe the captain called for airport security since 2 hours ago and they r yet to show up. #arikabujamenace @lindaikeji — CedaR C. ChinwubA (@iamcedar) March 1, 2015

This man in d pic stopped Arik from takin off. Airport security never showed up. @obyezeks @TunjiLardner #arikmenace pic.twitter.com/lOO65v6s1b — CedaR C. ChinwubA (@iamcedar) March 1, 2015

They had to disembark us. No Arik flight leaving abuja. @lindaikeji pic.twitter.com/ZOQZBeni7e — CedaR C. ChinwubA (@iamcedar) March 1, 2015

Chinwuba told the Mail that when security failed to arrive, the pilot announced that he had called the airline to send the Nigerian police, but did not get a response.

“An announcement was made by the pilot that we couldn't take off due to some disgruntled passengers blocking the plane and he has tried to reach the airport security but no response.

“After a few minutes, he requested that due to security reasons those who wish to disembark from the trip should do so.

“Only in Nigeria issues like this happen and they never get penalised.”

