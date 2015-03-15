Flight Forced To Turn Around Due To 'Smelly Poo' In The Toilet

You might sigh at the thought of sharing an armrest on a long flight, but some unlucky passengers had theirs cancelled altogether after a foul odour infused the plane.

Compensation for the stinker of a flight. Photo: British Airways

Passengers on the British Airways flight from London to Dubai were forced to put their travel plans on hold for an extra day after the captain aborted the journey altogether about 30 minutes in:

Insane! Our BA flight to Dubai returned back to Heathrow because of a smelly poo in the toilet! 15hrs until next flight... #britishairways — Abhishek Sachdev (@CllrAbhiSach) March 12, 2015

Mr Sachdev, a Tory councillor, told the Mail Online that everything seemed fine until the pilot made an announcement requesting senior cabin crew.

"About 10 minutes later he said you may have noticed there's a quite pungent smell coming from one of the toilets.

"He said it was liquid faecal excrement, those are the words he used. He said it's not a technical fault with the plane, and he was very adamant about that."

RELATED: Tourists shopping mission closes airport

Upon embarkment, passengers were reportedly told they'd be put on another flight within three hours - but instead, they were forced to wait 15.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose a whole day of your trip," said Sachdev. "You might expect it on some random airline, but you wouldn't expect it from British Airways."

While passengers may have been relieved to learn their flight was safe, we're guessing they were less than impressed at the inconvenience.

British Airways gleefully tweeted the below on the morning of the flight, though we suspect the terms "dry" and "sunny" may not have been applicable to this particular journey.