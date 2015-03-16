Flight attendant extinguishes on-board fire

Things became heated on a KLM flight when a small fire broke out in one of the overhead luggage compartments.

KLM cabin crew members put out the fire in the overhead compartment. Photo: Twitter/@accone

The Daily Mail reported that the incident happened shortly after the plane landed in Bangkok and a flight attendant put it out using an on-board fire extinguisher.

Related: Flight Forced To Turn Around Due To 'Smelly Poo' In The Toilet

While an airline spokesman told the Mail that the cause of the fire was still under investigation, a passenger tweeted that it was caused by a lithium battery in carry-on luggage.

Well done @KLM for calm management of cabin fire on flight KL 875 caused by a battery in passenger's carry-on luggage pic.twitter.com/E6VH8ArhgT — SixContinentChick (@Accone) March 15, 2015

Take Lithium Ion batteries in carry on! One caused a fire on our flight. It was immediately detected & extinguished; difficult in cargo. — SixContinentChick (@Accone) March 15, 2015

Video of cabin fire caused by battery in passenger's luggage on KL876 well managed by @KLM attendants. Veel Danke! pic.twitter.com/NKYThmf703 — SixContinentChick (@Accone) March 15, 2015

The spokesman for the Dutch airline said the Boeing 777 was arriving at Suvarnabhumi Bangkok International Airport from Amsterdam when the incident happened.

Related: Strange smell forces Tiger Airways to divert

“There was a short fire on board in one of the overhead luggage compartments for hand luggage and our crew made sure that the fire was put out,” he told the Mail.

“After that all passengers and crew left the plane safely.”

He was unable to comment on the cause of the fire as the investigation was still under way.