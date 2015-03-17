Woman goes on epic rant after getting caught smoking on plane

Some people will do anything to get a nicotine fix.

A woman has been caught smoking on a flight. Photo: Youtube

On Sunday, a woman disrupted an international flight after deciding to light up a cigarette on a crowded plane.

The incident happened before take off on an American Airlines flight from Venezuela to Miami. As the woman continue to puff, many passengers were so upset that they called the flight attendant to come and rectify the situation. Luckily, one woman also pulled out her smartphone to record the woman smoking, and to catch what happened next.

In the first video, you can see the woman take a few puffs of the cigarette before hastily putting it out, and shoving it in the seat back pocket in front of her.

In the second video, the flight attendant asks the woman if she has been smoking.

The woman replied, “no” and then attempts to blame the person sitting next to her. Smooth.

Then, for some unknown reason, the woman goes into an impassioned rant about Venezuela, oil, and even throws out a Spanish words before calling Venezuela a national threat. That’s when another passenger finally chimes in saying, “You’re the national threat.”

As the passenger continues her rant, the flight attendant warns her that the police are on their way to arrest her. “Oh, I already know that,” the woman replies. “So I’m going to say my piece before I’m arrested.”

The man who was allegedly sitting next to her (the one who got up from his seat in the first video), posted his firsthand account of the incident on reddit. He claims that the police arrived after 20 minutes and escorted the woman off the plane.

The reddit user also poses a few questions about the woman’s sobriety, says that the altercation caused many passengers to miss their connections, and posted a photo of her mugshot he was able to track down. Gotta love social media.

Smoking has been outlawed on domestic flights in the US for 25 years. It was officially outlawed on international flights to and from the US in 2000.

