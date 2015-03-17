I stayed in the Bates Motel - And survived

For this week only, the Bates Motel is accepting guests.

No guarantee whether you’ll check out or not.

The iconic motel has sprung to life in Austin, Tex. this week as part of a brand activation for Season Three of the show — and it is pretty much everything you would expect. More than 3,000 fans applied for the chance to get to spend a night in one of the motel’s actual rooms.

The fact that it is just a pop-up motel, one built in three days, didn’t make it any less cool for this obsessed Hitchcock fan to spend a night there.

I checked in with an attendant named Norman, of course, who did his best to appear slightly creepy while also being friendly and accommodating.

Walking through my bright-blue motel door (Room One) put me right onto the show set, which is unsurprising, considering everything in the faux-tel was imagined by the set designers for the show, including a realistic façade, authentic décor, and props used in the show. Norma’s robe was splayed across the bed. Norman’s hat hung on the bathroom doorknob. I don’t know why there was a taxidermied rabbit on the dresser, but I didn’t like him.

I don’t scare easily, but staying in the Bates Motel was enough to give me the heebie-jeebies, particularly when I attempted to take a shower.

The one downside of sleeping at Bates is that it has become one of the most popular places in Austin this week to take pictures — 24-7.

All night this is what I heard:

“Oh, it’s so awesome!”

“We need to take a picture!”

“Oh, it’s hard to take a selfie.”

“Ok, you look scared and I am going to stab you.”

“Wait, we should do one with Kyle as the killer.”

“Yes! That’s it. Kyle, murder me enthusiastically. You’re murdering me in the shower act like you like it... or hate it. Your murder face sucks, Kyle.”

I peeked through the curtains. Kyle’s murder face did indeed suck. Staying at the Bates Motel didn’t just creep me out, it made me eager to stay in motels more often. Any suggestions?

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.