Switzerland’s Matterhorn celebrates 150 years

The iconic Swiss mountain, the Matterhorn, this year celebrates 150 years since the first ascent.

Many events are planned for the 150th birthday. Photo: Thinkstock

Travellers to Zermatt in July this year will be in for a treat as celebrations commemorating the first ascent of the mountain on 14 July, 1865 will be in full swing.

Director or Switzerland Tourism, Mark Wettstein, says Zermatt has lined up a series of highly enjoyable events to celebrate the occasion, including an the open-air theatre, possibly meeting Queen Elizabeth, village tours, hikes and the Zermatt Folklore Festival where visitors can get in and amongst the 1,200 participants from around the country dressed in folklore costumes.

To kick off the celebration, Zermatt’s first open-air theatre at 2,600m above sea level on the Gornergrat will see 40 performers artistically deliver the “The Matterhorn Story”. Documenting the dramatic and triumphant, yet tragic first ascent of the pyramidal summit, the theatre performance guarantees to take audiences on a gripping emotional roller coaster. It premiers on 9 July and finishes up on 29 August.

